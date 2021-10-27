West Ham ended Manchester City’s four-year hold on the League Cup on Wednesday as Liverpool and Tottenham booked their places in the quarter-finals.

City’s record run in the competition came to an end at the London Stadium as the Hammers emerged 5-3 winners from a penalty shootout after both sides were guilty of missing plenty of chances in a 0-0 draw.

Phil Foden was the only man to miss from the spot as Mark Noble, Jarrod Bowen, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma all found the net for David Moyes’ men.

Pep Guardiola characteristically named a strong side and will feel City should have continued their run of 21 League Cup games without defeat.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta