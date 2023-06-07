West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer has urged his team to make history by winning their first major trophy for 43 years when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

The Hammers haven’t lifted a significant piece of silverware since Trevor Brooking’s header clinched a shock win against Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final.

In their first major European final since 1976, when they lost to Anderlecht in the Cup Winners’ Cup, West Ham are on the brink of finally ending their trophy drought.

West Ham’s most recent final was a painful penalty shoot-out defeat against a Liverpool side inspired by Steven Gerrard’s masterclass in the 2006 FA Cup.

But David Moyes’ men arrive in Prague as firm favourites to win the Europa Conference League against a Fiorentina team that finished eighth in Serie A.

