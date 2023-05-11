West Ham moved a step closer to a first European final for 47 years as Michail Antonio sealed a 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

While West Ham eye a landmark final appearance, FC Basel are chasing history of their own after seizing control of the other semi-final with a dramatic 2-1 victory against Fiorentina.

At the London Stadium, David Moyes’ side trailed to Tijjani Reijnders’ first half goal before fighting back with a stirring display after the interval.

