West Ham and Fiorentina will seek to earn a long-awaited addition to their trophy case as they clash in the Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday.

Both clubs’ European trophies have become genuine antiques by now as Fiorentina won the now-defunct Cup Winners’ Cup in 1961, while West Ham dominated the same competition in 1965.

The winner in the Czech capital will secure a place in next season’s Europa League, a thrilling prospect for both teams who have failed to qualify for a European competition from their leagues.

West Ham, led by midfield engine Declan Rice, finished 14th in the Premiership after battling the threat of relegation for much of the season. They will be seeking their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980.

