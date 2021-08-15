West Ham twice came from behind to get their Premier League season off to a flying start with a 4-2 win at Newcastle in front of over 50,000 fans at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Roared on by the Magpies’ first capacity home crowd for 17 months, Newcastle started brightly as Callum Wilson headed home Allan Saint-Maximin’s teasing delivery.

An intended cross by Aaron Cresswell crept in to quickly get West Ham level before Jacob Murphy’s header restored Newcastle’s lead at half-time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.