West Ham missed the chance to close in on the Premier League’s top four as Brighton were denied victory at the London Stadium by Alphonse Areola in a 0-0 draw on Monday.

Despite being ravaged by defensive absences due to injury and suspension, the Seagulls held out for their first Premier League clean sheet of the season and deserved all three points on their second-half performance.

Brighton enjoyed nearly 70 percent of possession but were blighted by a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Areola had to be at his best to deny Danny Welbeck, Joao Pedro, Pascal Gross and Adam Lallana and maintain the Hammers’ unbeaten run.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com