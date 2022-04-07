West Ham United host Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday with the Hammers’ run in continental competition bringing back memories of the club’s halcyon days.

They have not seen a European quarter-final in the east end of London since 1981, when second-division West Ham lost to eventual winners Dinamo Tbilisi in the last eight of the Cup Winners Cup.

Their best years came before that, with Bobby Moore captaining the team to victory in the 1965 Cup Winners Cup and a side featuring Frank Lampard senior reaching the final of the same tournament in 1976.

