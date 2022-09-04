West Ham manager David Moyes said he felt “embarrassed” for VAR official Jarred Gillett following a controversial finish to his team’s 2-1 defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Moyes was involved in a furious confrontation with referee Andy Madley at the end of the match after the Hammers were denied a late equaliser when Maxwel Cornet had a goal disallowed by VAR.

Madley gave the goal, having no issues regarding Jarrod Bowen’s contact with Edouard Mendy after the Chelsea ‘keeper spilled the ball.

VAR, however, instructed Madley to review the incident on the pitchside monitors and the goal was chalked off.

