West Ham wasted a chance to seal their Premier League survival as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa clinched Brentford’s 2-0 victory on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side would have been guaranteed to avoid relegation with a victory in west London.

But Mbeumo and Wissa netted in the first half to leave the Hammers still needing one win from their last two games to be sure of staying up.

West Ham are six points clear of third bottom Leeds, who have just two matches left. However, second bottom Leicester would move within four points of the east Londoners if they beat Liverpool on Monday.

With games against relegation rivals Leeds and Leicester to come in their remaining fixtures this was a missed opportunity for West Ham to put their lingering relegation fears to bed.

