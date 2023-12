Manchester United crashed to a dismal 2-0 defeat at West Ham as goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus piled renewed pressure on under-fire boss Erik ten Hag on Saturday.

Ten Hag’s side were blown away by West Ham’s late strikes at the London Stadium, condemning them to an eighth Premier League loss already this season.

United, languishing in eighth place, have managed just one win in seven games in all competitions.

