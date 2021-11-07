West Ham punished three costly mistakes from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the Reds’ 25-match unbeaten run was shattered in a 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would have broken the club’s record unbeaten run in all competitions, which had stood since 1982, if they avoided defeat in east London.

But instead Alisson’s disastrous display condemned Liverpool to a first loss since Real Madrid beat them in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in April.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.