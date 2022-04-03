West Ham climbed back into the race for a top four finish in the Premier League as Jarrod Bowen sealed a 2-1 win against Everton that kept the visitors deep in relegation trouble on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side moved up to fifth place thanks to Bowen’s second-half winner at the London Stadium.

Aaron Cresswell’s fine free-kick put West Ham ahead in the first half before Mason Holgate equalised soon after the interval.

Bowen, back after a month out with a foot injury, restored West Ham’s lead and Everton were effectively out of the contest when Michael Keane was sent off midway through the second half.

Everton’s fifth defeat in their last six league games leaves them languishing just three points above the relegation zone.

