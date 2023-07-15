West Ham moved on from the departure of captain Declan Rice Saturday with a 6-2 pre-season friendly victory over Perth Glory at Optus Stadium.

Having earlier in the day confirmed Rice’s drawn-out exit, West Ham showed slick forward passing in front of 24,723 fans.

A superb performance from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski helped the Hammers overcome several lapses in their second game since last month’s Europa Conference League triumph.

West Ham, who finished 14th in last season’s English Premier League, will wrap up their brief Australian tour against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday in Perth.

