West Ham ruined Luton’s homecoming to Kenilworth Road as David Moyes’ men moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win on Friday.

Set among rows of terraced houses, Luton’s 11,000 capacity home since 1905 had to undergo significant development to comply with regulations to host matches in England’s top flight.

That led to the postponement of their home fixture against Brighton last month.

The Hatters have risen from the fifth-tier National League to the Premier League in just 10 seasons.

But on the field, Luton are struggling to come to terms with the leap in quality as they remain without a point after three games.

