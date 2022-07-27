West Ham announced the signing of Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca on Tuesday from Sassuolo on a five-year deal.
The 23-year-old will reportedly cost the Hammers an initial £30.5 million ($37 million) with a further £5 million in add-ons.
Scamacca had been linked with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season.
“I am really excited to join West Ham,” said Scamacca.
“I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League.
“I feel like West Ham is the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.”
