West Ham signed Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax in a deal worth a reported £38 million ($47 million) on Sunday.

Kudus agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club and becomes their fourth major signing since the end of last season.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals and laid on seven assists in all competitions for Ajax last season.

He scored a hat-trick in Ajax’s Europa League play-off win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria on Thursday.

