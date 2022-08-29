West Ham have signed Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta from French side Lyon for what the London team said Monday was a “club-record” fee.
The value of his move was undisclosed by the Hammers, although they revealed Paqueta had signed an initial five-year contract at the London Stadium with a one-year option.
Paqueta’s arrival should bolster West Ham manager David Moyes’s attacking options, with the Hammers having scored just once in their opening four Premier League games — Pablo Fornals scored the winner in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us