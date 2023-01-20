Premier League strugglers West Ham have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £15 million ($18.5 million), the London club announced on Friday.
Ings signed a contract that runs until 2025 and the striker is expected to be eligible to face relegation-threatened Everton at home on Saturday.
Hammers manager David Moyes welcomed the boost to his forward options.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us