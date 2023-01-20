Premier League strugglers West Ham have signed Danny Ings from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £15 million ($18.5 million), the London club announced on Friday.

Ings signed a contract that runs until 2025 and the striker is expected to be eligible to face relegation-threatened Everton at home on Saturday.

Hammers manager David Moyes welcomed the boost to his forward options.

