West Ham on Saturday completed the signing of French defender Kurt Zouma from Premier League rivals Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £25 million (29.1 million euros).

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract after leaving Stamford Bridge where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League winners’ medal.

“I’m very happy and very proud,” Zouma told West Ham TV.

“My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that’s started the season very, very well.”

