West Ham boosted their unexpected bid to qualify for the Champions League with an emphatic 3-0 victory against lowly Sheffield United on Monday.
David Moyes’ side made six wins from their last eight Premier League games as they swept aside the bottom of the table Blades at the London Stadium.
An injury to Michail Antonio meant West Ham had to start without a recognised striker.
