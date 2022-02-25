West Ham United will play Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League following Friday’s draw which also saw Barcelona paired with Turkish giants Galatasaray and Rangers with former European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade.

The one remaining English Premier League representative in the competition, West Ham will go to Seville for the first leg on Thursday, March 10 before hosting the return a week later.

West Ham, currently sixth in the Premier League, qualified for the last 16 after topping their group ahead of Dinamo Zagreb, Rapid Vienna and Genk.

Sevilla dropped out of the Champions League in the group stage before beating Croatian champions Dinamo 3-2 on aggregate in the knockout round play-offs despite a 1-0 defeat in Zagreb on Thursday.

