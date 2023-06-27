Manchester City have had their first bid for Declan Rice rejected by West Ham, sources have told ESPN.

City stepped up their pursuit of the England midfielder on Monday with an offer of £80 million ($102m) plus another £10m in add-ons. However, sources have told ESPN that West Ham have knocked back the bid and are holding out for at least £100m in guaranteed payments.

Arsenal had a bid of £75m plus £15m in add-ons rejected last week. Manchester United have also shown an interest in Rice but there are doubts about whether they can get anywhere near West Ham’s valuation.

City have firmed up their interest in Rice following Ilkay Gundogan’s decision to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

