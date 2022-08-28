West Ham won for the first time in the Premier League this season as their 1-0 victory piled fresh pressure on Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, while Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolves on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side arrived at Villa Park sitting bottom of the table after losing their first three games without scoring a single goal.

Pablo Fornals’ goal late in the second half ended West Ham’s wait to get off the mark as they climbed out of the relegation zone.

Fornals’ shot deflected off Villa defender Ezri Konsa and looped over keeper Emiliano Martinez to break the deadlock with 15 minutes left.

The Hammers, beaten by Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, are now level on points with Villa, who have lost three of their first four matches.

