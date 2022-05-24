West Ham defender Kurt Zouma admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat at a London court hearing on Tuesday after disturbing footage posted online by his brother caused public outrage across Britain.

The 27-year-old France international pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London.

Zouma was said to have targeted the male Bengal cat after blaming it for damaging a chair at his home.

Two cats have since been signed over to be re-homed.

