West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna looks certain to miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury against Liverpool, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Ogbonna, 33, is to undergo surgery after sustaining the knee injury in the Hammers’ 3-2 win at the London Stadium on November 7, which lifted them to third in the table.

“He is going to have surgery, we think surgery will take place over the next couple of days,” said Moyes, who is preparing his players for a trip to face Wolves on Saturday.

