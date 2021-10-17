West Ham manager David Moyes enjoyed a winning return to Everton as Angelo Ogbonna’s header sealed a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Moyes spent 11 years in charge of the Merseyside club from 2002 to 2013 and is still regarded fondly by Everton fans.

But his relationship with Everton’s current boss Rafael Benitez is less cordial after the Spaniard irritated Moyes by labelling the Toffees a small club during his time at Liverpool.

