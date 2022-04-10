West Ham’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four suffered a major blow in a 2-0 defeat at Brentford, while title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool prepared for their blockbuster showdown later on Sunday.

City are top of the Premier League as they look to retain the title, but second-placed Liverpool arrived at the Etihad Stadium trailing the champions by just one point.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side would put them firmly on course to win the trophy for the fourth time in five seasons, but Liverpool knew a victory would leave them in pole position for a second top-flight crown in three years.

