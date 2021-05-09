Another historic night from Russell Westbrook helped the Washington Wizards to a 133-132 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
Westbrook notched the 181st triple-double of his career on Saturday, tying Oscar Robertson for the most in NBA history.
He finished with 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, draining the go-ahead free-throws with one second left in overtime then blocking a potential game-winning shot from Indiana’s Caris LeVert as time expired.
“That’s Russell, he’s an incredible player and person,” said Wizards coach Scott Brooks, who said he thought the triple-double record established by Robertson during an NBA career from 1960-74 “would never be touched.”
