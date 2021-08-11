Star guard Russell Westbrook says his role with his new Los Angeles Lakers teammates will be simple — and it includes making things easier for superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers landed the Westbrook in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards with hopes of a “Big Three” lineup of James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis could push them back to the top in 2022 after they relinquished the NBA title in 2021.

On Tuesday Westbrook was officially introduced, the Southern California native saying it was a “blessing” to land in Los Angeles where had many memories of Lakers glory.

“I’m coming to a championship-calibre team and my job is make sure that I’m able to make (James’s) game easy for him, and I’ll find ways to do that throughout the game,” Westbrook vowed.

“As it pertains to ball handling and all that, it really doesn’t matter. There are many different ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands.”

