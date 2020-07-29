The Westin Dragonara Hotel has completed a €40m revamp which included the renovation of the reception area and the guest rooms.

The prime minister toured the hotel on Wednesday and was shown around by general manager Michael Camilleri Kamsky.

The renovation was based on designs by London-based designer Lynne Hunt.

Abela welcomed the investment as an expression of confidence in Malta's tourism industry.

The prime minister was accompanied by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, who said she was encouraged by the fact that the hotel currently already has an occupancy of 40% in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

The media was not invited to cover the event.