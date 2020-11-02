The Westin Dragonara Resort has been named the Mediterranean’s leading resort at a prestigious award ceremony for the tourism sector.

The St Julian’s hotel resort, which recently underwent a €40 million renovation, won the prize at the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

“The nomination is a living endorsement that The Westin Dragonara is truly ‘the gateway to luxury in Malta’ which is what we all constantly strive for,” general manager Michael Camilleri Kamsky said.

The Westin Dragonara Resort was one of three resorts nominated for the award. The other two were Columbia Beach Resort in Pissouri, Cyprus and the Kempinski resort in San Lawrenz, Gozo, which won the award last year.

It is the second time the Dragonara has won the award, following a victory in 2013.

The World Travel Awards have been described as the “Oscars” of the global travel and tourism industry and are recognised globally as a hallmark of excellence in the hospitality sector.

Nominations are submitted online and winners are decided by votes from qualified executives within the travel and tourism sector.

