The Planning Authority has approved plans to rezone the Westin Dragonara’s car park on the Paceville coastline as an ‘entertainment priority area’, paving the way for future development.

The site comprises an area of 8,845 square metres and is primarily used as a large asphalted parking area adjacent to the hotel. It also includes part of the natural coast and an existing open space directly abutting the resort. The west side of the site includes a Grade 2 scheduled historic wall as well as a Grade1 scheduled historic archway, which serves as an entryway into the car park.

What does the rezoning mean for the site?

While a number of protected townhouses and residential blocks are located in the vicinity of the site, the new zoning would open up the space to allow a wider variety of uses than its previous designation as a mixed-use site.

While previously allowing residential, office and hotel development, the zoning of the site as an entertainment priority area will open it up to the construction of shops, supermarkets, marine leisure, amusement arcades or funfairs, social clubs, wedding halls, discos or confectionaries with provisions for outside catering, among others.

Environmental NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa had objected to the rezoning application on the grounds that the information provided on the proposed amendments was not sufficient.

“Without this information in hand it is impossible for members of the public to participate adequately in the planning process and for that reason it is being requested that the information be made available and case republished, to ensure adequate participation,” the NGO said.

In 2018 Peninsula Holdings, who filed the rezoning application, submitted a screening application to build a 10-storey block of 154 residential units with 292 car spaces on the site. While lying somewhat dormant since then, the possibility of its revival is still open.