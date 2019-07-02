Westlife’s anticipated reunion tour – which sold out in minutes – will be screened live at Eden Cinemas, St Julian’s, on Saturday at 9pm.

It’s been 20 years since Westlife smashed into the charts in 1999 with Swear It Again and went on to achieve a staggering 14 number one UK singles, selling 55 million records worldwide. The final spectacular show of the UK and Ireland leg of the The Twenty Tour will be broadcast live to cinemas from Dublin’s iconic Croke Park stadium.

Irish heartthrobs Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will perform brand new music alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 singles, including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and If I Let You Go.

For tickets and further details visit www.edencinemas.com.mt or call 2371 0400.