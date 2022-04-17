Burnley began life without Sean Dyche with a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday on a costly day for the Clarets as they lost midfielder Ashley Westwood to a sickening looking injury.
Westwood’s leg buckled underneath him in a routine challenge with West Ham’s Nikola Vlasic in the first-half and was given oxygen as he was stretchered off the field.
Vlasic was also in tears as he realised the seriousness of the injury which stopped play for a lengthy period.
