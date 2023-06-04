A resurgent Felix Wetzel saved the best for the last yesterday to spring a major surprise by beating much-quoted Eric Glod, of Luxembourg, and clinch the gold medal in the singles’ event.

Wetzel’s success coupled by the silver medal won by Camilla Iacob in the women’s events as well as the gold medals won in the teams’ events and doubles put this Malta side on top of all-time GSSE table tennis standings with four gold, two silver and a bronze -7 in total. Their previous best was five in Andorra in 2005.

Wetzel knew that he would have to play the best table tennis of his life to have even a chance of victory and he produced it in a captivating arm-wrestle of a contest.

Charging out of the gate, Wetzel hit some exciting spin shots in the opener, taking the match to the world number 200 and prevailing 11-5 in the first set.

