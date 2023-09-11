A team of Maltese archaeologists has been instrumental in retrieving the remains of an American World War II airman who had been declared missing in action since 1943.

Sergeant Irving R. Newman was finally accounted for and laid to rest with dignity more than 80 years after his B-24 Liberator bomber aircraft went down in the sea off Bengħajsa Point. He was the only person on board who could not be rescued from the crash.

The University of Malta’s technical diving team, led by archaeologist Prof. Timmy Gambin, discovered the downed bomber in 2018 and was instrumental in retrieving Newman’s remains.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), an agency within the US Department of Defense tasked with recovering military personnel listed as prisoners of war or missing in action from past conflicts, declared Newman as officially accounted for in June of this year.

Newman, who was 22 years old, was among nine other crewmembers of the plane that was on a bombing mission against the Reggio di Calabria harbour in Sicily. While en route to their target, the aircraft experienced engine trouble which forced the pilot to correct course away from the main bomber group, landing them directly into anti-aircraft fire. During an emergency landing, the plane caught fire and crashed into the water near Bengħajsa Point, injuring five crewmembers. The other nine airmen survived the incident but Newman could not be rescued and his remains were not recovered after the war.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Gambin said that he and his team feel incredibly honoured that their contribution could finally bring closure to the friends and loved ones of a young man who paid the ultimate price for bravery. Despite discovering some years ago the B-24 Liberator – which was opened to divers as an underwater heritage site in 2020 – Gambin said the process of retrieval and verification is lengthy and meticulous.

The discovery of the bomber was made as part of the University’s efforts to map the Maltese seabed. Once the team realised they were looking at an American aircraft, they contacted the US Embassy in Malta who facilitated their partnership with the DPAA. “The US makes a promise to all its servicemen that no man will be left behind, and in order to fulfil that promise it engages in many international partnerships to make every effort possible to bring them back home,” Gambin said.

Supported by the DPAA, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta, the expert team of technical divers were able to recover material evidence, life support equipment and human remains from the crash site. Gambin and his team led excavation efforts at the site, located at a depth of 58 metres, over two fieldwork sessions, which led to the successful retrieval of Newman’s remains.

Irving Newman’s name is inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy. Photo: DPAA

A rosette will now be placed next to Newman’s name where it is inscribed on the Tablets of the Missing at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Impruneta, Italy. This will honour his official accounting and bring closure to the decades-long search for him, as well as honouring his service and sacrifice.

Gambin said he and his team feel immense gratitude for being part of the effort that helps to bring closure to loved ones who often never know what becomes of their departed relative. “The entire time we were working, the whole team wanted to go the extra mile to bring this boy home,” he said. “They have regularly asked me for updates and I cannot over emphasise what it meant to every single one of them.”