Mellieha Libertas are a relatively young club within the Maltese basketball fraternity but they have been one of the sides to look out for this season. In Friday’s first leg of the Louis Borg semifinals, however, coach Adrian Mifsud will be wary of the challenge presented by league leaders Starlites Naxxar. (tip-off: 18.00)

“Starlites are clearly the favourites in this encounter, Mifsud told the Times of Malta, “they have the experience for such encounters and as a team, they have been together for a few years.

“Unlike them, we are a team that has most players that are playing together for the first time.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta