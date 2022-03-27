PN leader Bernard Grech, looking visibly downcast, called at the Naxxar counting hall on Sunday afternoon to thank the party's agents and delegates.

It was a sombre occasion, as he consoled delegates, shaking hands and hugging them, telling them not to be discouraged and that there was still work to do.

His visit came as political sources said the PN appeared to be on course to lose by more than 35,000 votes with some estimates saying it could exceed the margin of the least two elections. The official result will not be known until later on Sunday or early on Monday.

Grech said earlier in a Facebook message that despite everything, the PN remained strong and he would seek a strong mandate to continue to lead it.

The PN's statute automatically triggers a leadership race in the case of a general election loss.

He said the PN had conducted a positive campaign where it transmitted its message and would continue to promote those policies responsibly.

He vowed to give a voice to all those who voted for the party and the many others who had not voted in the election, which was snubbed by over 50,000 voters.