Bayern Munich will welcome Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona to the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, hoping to jolt themselves out of a poor run of Bundesliga form.

Despite Wednesday’s impressive 2-0 win at Inter Milan, Bayern have drawn three games in a row and sit in the unfamiliar position of third place after six matches.

While Bayern have not struggled to find the back of the net this season with 31 goals in nine games, they have missed Lewandowski’s penetration at crucial moments in recent weeks.

Lewandowski has had a dominant start to life in Spain, scoring six times in five La Liga matches for Barcelona to sit in his usual spot atop the goalscoring charts.

With four wins and a draw, Barcelona are unbeaten in the league and sit second behind Real Madrid.

