Former Mosta FC forward Weverton has signed a one-year contract with an option for another year at Balzan, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 28-year-old, who joined Mosta in 2019, made 16 appearances last season and scored five goals and will be looking to better his tally under coach Mark Miller at Balzan.

