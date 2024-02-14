Malta-headquartered law firm WH Partners has announced the opening of its new office in Valletta, strategically positioned to serve as an operational base for the firm's expanding dispute resolution team.

The WH Partners dispute resolution team, led by partner Davinia Cutajar, has experienced steady growth over the past three years. It handles disputes relating to intellectual property, shareholding, insolvency, tax, breach of contract, employment, property and various other commercial matters. The firm is ranked amongst the top dispute resolution law firms in Malta by the prestigious international guide The Legal 500.

“The curated growth of our dispute resolution services, driven by our excellent and extremely hard-working team, has added important capabilities to our firm and broadened the services we provide to clients. I am very pleased to be leading this team,” Dr Cutajar said.

“The intersection of law and business is now truly globalised. We have been actively navigating it in search of opportunities, partnerships and, most of all, new ideas,” said James Scicluna, co-founder and managing partner.

“However, at the same time we believe it is as fundamental as ever for a business law firm to be able to offer solid dispute resolution services to its clients. It is truly a pleasure to see our dispute resolution services team grow. We continue to think ahead,” Dr Scicluna added.

The new Valletta office is located at 52, Old Bakery Street. The Ta' Xbiex office will continue to serve as the firm’s headquarters.