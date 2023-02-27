WH Partners has officially opened the WH UAE Desk. Headed by Joseph F. Borg and Fabrizio Speranza, the desk offers project consulting and business advisory services in the fintech, gaming, private client and real estate sectors.

The WH UAE Desk is based in Dubai and will serve as the firm’s operational base in the Gulf and Middle East. The team will provide support to clients in the region, helping them navigate complex regulations and business opportunities. Specifically, assistance will be given on financial services licensing, digital banking, cryptocurrencies and other digital asset services licensing, as well as company incorporation, structuring, gaming, software licensing, private client matters, residency and immigration, visa, and real estate investments.

Borg said: “The UAE has become a key global technology and fintech jurisdiction. It is a business hub for many industries, offering ample opportunities for companies looking to expand their operations. Our firm’s footprint in the region underlines our commitment to our clients, helping them to stay ahead of the game. It also strengthens our expertise in the technology and fintech areas.”

Speranza added: “We are very excited to open our UAE desk and offer our clients assistance and solutions in the region. This is a great opportunity to expand our reach and further enhance our service capabilities.”

Borg is ranked as a “leading individual” in the FinTech practice area by the prestigious Legal 500 EMEA 2022 guide, where WH Partners is listed as a Tier 1 law firm in Malta. He is also ranked in the Chambers Fintech 2023 legal directory. Borg also practices in the areas of e-sports, IT, telecoms and intellectual property law. He graduated with an LL.M. with distinction in information technology and telecommunications law from the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow). He holds a doctor of laws degree from the University of Malta and has successfully completed the Oxford FinTech Program with the Said Business School, University of Oxford.

Speranza regularly advises on company law, as well as private client matters, trusts and foundations. He is recommended in the editorial text in the private client practice area in Malta in The Legal 500 EMEA 2022 edition, where WH Partners is ranked Tier 1. Speranza read law at the University of Siena and subsequently qualified as attorney at law in 1997.

He furthered his studies at the Alma Laboris Business School in Rome, obtaining a diploma in corporate and business law. He is a member of both Livorno’s Bar and Malta’s Chamber of Advocates.