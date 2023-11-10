WH Partners has won the Malta Law Firm of the Year 2023 Award at the Who’s Who Legal Awards hosted by the global legal research platform Lexology in London on November 9. This is the second time that WH Partners has won this award.

James Scicluna, co-founder and managing partner, WH Partners, said: “It is a source of great satisfaction and pride for our firm to receive this award for the second time. The integrity and stature of Who’s Who Legal coupled with the fact that our efforts are recognised alongside top ranking firms across the globe make this award that much more special to us.”

Since 1996 Who’s Who Legal has identified the foremost legal practitioners in multiple areas of business law. Who’s Who Legal features over 24,000 of the world’s leading private practice lawyers and 2,500 consulting experts from over 150 national jurisdictions. The organization is proud of its integrity and the solidity of its findings. It is impossible to buy entry into the publication.

Each year Who’s Who Legal presents awards to individuals and firms that have performed exceptionally well. After an in-depth assessment of their findings, Who’s Who Legal identifies a lawyer and a firm of the year in each of the featured practice areas. The award-winning firms are officially announced in over 70 jurisdictions.

To date four of WH Partners’ lawyers are listed in Who’s Who Legal: James Scicluna, Olga Finkel, Joseph F. Borg, and Robert Skalina.

The 2023 Awards ceremony was hosted by the global legal research platform Lexology. Proceeds from the awards ceremony dinner were donated to the Swawou School for Girls in Sierra Leone.