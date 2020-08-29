The Western and Southern Open, played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing, is the oldest professional tennis tournament played in its city of origin, in the US. In fact, it was first played in 1899 and has been a fixture for almost a century – with the champions’ list including some of the sport’s biggest names.

The tournament’s old age certainly doesn’t dampen the excitement. And this year has been no exception, with various thrilling games during the rounds and in the final stages.

The top tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic secured a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament in Cincinnati with a victory over the American Tennis Sandgren, and for the placement among the four best, he was up against German Jan Leonard Struff, who is ranked 34th on the ATP list. Djokovic proceeded to beat Struff 6: 3, 6: 1, in less than an hour.

There were plenty of surprises as well – as Serena Willians was sent crashing out of the tournament by Maria Sakkari, who beat the 23-times Grand Slam champion 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-1 and reach the quarter-finals. Williams, 38, raced to a 5-2 in the opening set before Sakkari drew level but the American took an early advantage. World No 21 Sakkari dragged the set to a tie-breaker before levelling the contest at 1-1, then surged to a 5-0 lead in the decider and completed the upset win on her eighth match point.

The Western and Southern Open tennis tournament also grabbed the headlines with a pause in play on Thursday to protest racial inequality and social injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. This news came after former number one player Naomi Osaka – and the last top 10 seed in the women’s bracket – said she would not compete in the semi-final match Thursday. She then withdrew her protest and played her semi-final on Friday.

The Western and Southern Open tennis tournament reaches its climax on Saturday, August 29. Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka – both former number one players and two-time Grand Slam singles champions – will square off for the Western & Southern Open singles title on Saturday. The doubles final will also take place, with Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan against Kveta Peschke and Demi Schuurs.

Djokovic defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut – thus extending his 22-match winning streak in this year’s tennis season – and will now face former world number three Milos Raonic. Will the world’s top player win the final, thus completing an unprecedented second Career Golden Masters?

