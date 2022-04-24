A very important basic right consumers have is the right for information. This right ensures consumers are provided all the information they need on the product or service they are interested in purchasing so they can make an informed buying decision.

Undoubtedly, knowing the price of the products or services is the most basic information consumers need to decide on a purchase. So what are consumers’ rights when it comes to pricing?

Consumers must in the first instance be aware that even though sometimes they may feel that retailers are charging too high for an item, there is no legislation that controls pricing. This means retailers are free to set whatever prices they choose.

As a result of this, consumers may find the same products priced differently. To fully benefit from a free and competitive market, consumers have the possibility to shop around and compare prices.

To allow consumers to freely compare prices, retailers have a legal obligation to display the price of all the goods they are offering. This obligation is stipulated in the Price Indication Regulations, which specifically state that the indicated price must be displayed in a way that is unambiguous, easily identifiable and clearly legible.

Furthermore, the price shown must be the final price and so must include VAT and any other mandatory additional costs, such as delivery charges. The regulations also state that prices should be displayed either on the product, or where there is more than one item of the same kind, size, type or brand, the price may be displayed once, such as on the shelf where the products are displayed.

Where the products offered for sale are sold by weight or volume, the regulations oblige retailers to indicate two prices, one showing the unit price and the other the actual price. Two prices must also be indicated on pre-packaged goods, including food items sold in pre-established or variable quantities.

Where the price cannot be calculated in advance, sellers should indicate how the price is calculated - Odette Vella

With regard to pre-packed solid products preserved in a liquid medium, the price per unit should refer to the weight of the solid food without the liquid in which it is contained.

Unit pricing enables consumers to make a more accurate price comparison and thus assess value for money as consumers can compare the cost of one kilo or a litre of similar products. It is also to be noted that by law, sellers must display both the unit price and the selling price on or near the product where it is displayed. While the unit price may be indicated in a smaller font than the actual selling price, it must still be clearly legible.

While the Price Indication Regulations do not cover services, the Unfair Commercial Practices Regulations oblige sellers to inform consumers about the price of a service before a contract of sale is concluded.

When standard services are offered for sale, service providers must clearly display the list of services with their respective price in such a way that consumers can check them before committing to the purchase. Where the price cannot be calculated in advance, sellers should indicate how the price is calculated.

It is also consumers’ responsibility to ensure that they are given full information of all the costs involved before committing to a sale. With regard to businesses such as restaurants, kiosks, cafes and bars, they must display a list of prices in such a way that consumers can check them without having to enter the premises.

In situations where the wrong price is indicated, while retailers cannot deliberately mislead consumers, they are, however, allowed to make a genuine mistake.

Thus, if the price is marked lower, consumers do not have an automatic right to buy the goods at the marked price. This means that the retailer may refuse to sell the item at the wrongly displayed price and the consumer can decide not to buy the product at the new stated price.

However, once such mistakes are uncovered, the incorrectly marked price should be rectified immediately.

The Enforcement Directorate at the Office for Consumer Affairs ensures that these regulations are observed by carrying out regular spot checks in retail outlets in Malta and Gozo.

Consumers may also ensure adherence to these regulations by reporting any lack of price indication through the ‘contact us’ form on the MCCAA website below or by calling on 8007 4400.

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT