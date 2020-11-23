Gambling and online gambling in New Zealand is regulated by the Gambling Act of 2003. In this legislation, all gambling activities are categorised into four classes, and there is also the private gambling category. This article will be exploring the four gambling classes available for Kiwi online casinos in the New Zealand Gambling Act 2003. All gambling activities outside these classes are considered illegal.

Class 1

Class 1 and 2 of the Gambling Act 2003 have some similar laws before they go their separate rules. These two classes involve games with no commission. In these classes, no commission is paid to, offered to or received by a person for holding the gambling activity.

Also, there is no remuneration paid to, offered to or received by a person for holding the gambling activity except an authorised representative or a caller of housie. Keep in mind that the gambling activity must comply with the relevant game rules, and all activities must not use a machine indirectly or directly. These are the rules that govern Class 1 and 2 in the Gambling Act.

Apart from these, other specific laws govern Class 1 games.

For one, all the prizes or potential turnover for each gambling activity must not exceed $500. This includes the value of non-cash rewards. Also, gambling activities that are run by individuals must use all the profit, except for those used for necessary expenses, for the prizes. If a society runs it, the profit must be applied according to the law.

Class 1 gambling activities don’t require a licence, and it must follow the game rules.

Class 2

Apart from the rules that apply to Class 1 and 2, there are other specific laws for Class 2 listed in the Gambling Act 2003.

For Class 2 gambling, the prizes for one session must not go past $5000, and this includes the value of non-cash rewards. On the other hand, the potential turnover in one session must not go past $25,000. Class 2 gambling activities cannot be run by individuals, only by a society. All the proceeds must be applied according to the law concerning gambling proceeds.

When selling tickets or entry to the game, the consumer information must be appropriately described to players. This information includes the name of the society, the number of tickets, the prizes and their retail value if it's a non-cash prize, closing date for the entries, and the process in which the draw will be made.

Class 2 gambling activities also don’t require a licence and must follow the specific game rules.

Class 3

When it comes to Class 3 gambling, the prizes for one session of the gambling activity can exceed $5,000, including the value of non-cash rewards. Examples of Class 3 gambling operators include housie, large-scale lottery games, casino evenings or gaming sessions and instant games. A society can only run the operations, but if it's a regular gambling operation like a house, a corporate society can run it.

Class 3 gambling activities must have a licence and must follow the relevant game rules. Also, these are games that don’t involve any form of gaming machine either indirectly or directly.

The Department of Internal Affairs monitors the activities of Class 3 gambling activities, and they must rest assured that the activity is financially viable. Also, the returns to the community and the costs are maximized. All Class 3 gambling operations must be doing so to raise money for what is called an 'authorised purpose.'

Class 4

Class 4 gambling activities provided at Dia.govt.nz are those that make use of gaming machines like electronic roulette, slot machines, video poker, and more, outside of a casino. A corporate society can only operate the activities, and the aim must be to raise money for an authorized purpose.

