So you got a new iPhone, and naturally, you want to fill it up with fun apps and games. However, once you enter the App Store, you face the same old problem. There are so many new games for you to choose from, and no matter your preference, it's hard to pick one that's good.

The best games you can play on iPhone

You can spend hours just browsing for an entertaining game, but you know you'll end up picking a random one. Well, you don't have to waste your time like that. Pick one from our list and spare yourself the extra effort.

Gwent

If you loved Hearthstone, you'd most definitely enjoy this wonder of a card game. CD Project Red, the gaming company that made The Witcher Series, is responsible for this gem. Placed in a fictional universe created initially by Polish fantasy writer Andrzej Sapkowski, the game itself offers plenty of lore on character backgrounds, factions, and things you might've missed in the Witcher series and books.

You can choose from seven factions and build your ultimate deck to compete with other players. Prove your dominance in this surprisingly addictive strategy card game. The app is free on the App Store, and there are constant updates that add events and extra content. It's worth a try whether you love strategy and card games in general or not.

Goat Simulator

This absurd third-person action game shows a goat's POV. It'll make you eager to interact with every object and inhabitant of a suburban city. There aren't any objectives, and you'll create your own narrative. The only "goal" is to destroy anything you can by headbutting or using your hilariously stretchy tongue.

If you have time to spare and want to try a crazy and utterly ridiculous game, give Goat Simulator a try. At least it'll make you laugh! The app doesn't cost much, and it includes in-app purchases. You can buy weird hats and other accessories that make the entire experience that much more enjoyable.

PUBG Mobile

Are you a fan of battle royal games ? If so, now you can enjoy playing one of the best in the genre – Player Unknown's Battleground. Jump in the battleground and survive with your team or solo. Brace yourself as the vicious circle closes, forcing players to engage in a fast-paced shooting across the map. Loot, gear up, and fight your way to the very last team to win the game.!

The PUBG mobile offers the same thrill as the PC and Console versions. Upgrade your gear, find friends or meet new people to strengthen your fight and become the ultimate soldier on the battleground.

Limbo

This puzzle-platformer game is by far one of the best ones you can find on the App Store. If you like a dark and gritty atmosphere and solving puzzles to endure and unveil more of the story, look no more. Limbo offers a unique survival experience in an unknown world. You'll play a boy that doesn't have any weapons to use other than his wits and the conditions around him.

The controls are super easy, but the game definitely shouldn't be taken lightly. You progress by learning from your mistakes and overcoming deadly obstacles and creatures. It's a must-try if you're into platformer games.

To conclude

Although the App Store has a lot to offer in terms of games to fight boredom, most of them won't keep your attention for very long. If you're looking for something more challenging and fun, the options we included in our list are definitely worth your time and money.

