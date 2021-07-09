So, you have decided to start playing online slots after reading how popular they are due to their straightforward gameplay and high jackpot payouts and bonuses. The next thing you need to familiarize yourself with is the different types of online slots. This will help you choose which one to play according to your needs, bankroll, and preference. Here are the different types and variations of online slots available in 2021.

Classic slots

Also known as the three-reel slots, these are single-line slot machine games that are the simplest. These slot games are also referred to as one-armed bandits, a name that originated from the traditional mechanical slot machines.

The machines would have a lever that players needed to pull to make a spin. Classic slots are ideal for new players trying their luck in the online betting industry. Besides being simple to play, three-reels are also extremely enjoyable too.

The classic slot games come with various symbols and some basic rules that any new player can easily understand to win good prizes. Also, the game comes with generous and progressive jackpots. If a player lands on three similar symbols, they get a jackpot. The classic slots were vital to the betting industry at large as they contributed to the expansion of Las Vegas we know today.

Many players prefer these slots as the game is fast than the others. Their variance is extremely high, meaning that players can either win big or risk losing everything fast. The handicap of three-reels slot games initially was that the low number of reels meant a reduced number of possible combinations.

Five-reel slots

They are also referred to as video slots. Unlike the traditional slot machines, video slots, that were developed in 1970 don’t need levers or mechanical reels as they are digital. To activate them, players need to press a button.

Video slots were the forerunners of online slots since they are your typical slot machine in a land-based casino that comes with a video screen instead of mechanical reels. So, five-reel slots are an advancement of the classic machines. They are considered the most common among the best online casinos.

Video slots have gained immense popularity, with the maximum number of coins varying between one or more for a prize line. Their graphics either come with five complete reels, although most of them use a video screen.

Video slots come with very attractive graphics, sounds, and videos to attract all players, new and experienced. Software developers have designed 5-reel slots to enhance players’ experiences in a sophisticated way.

One great thing about five-reel slots is that they have more paylines, increasing your odds of winning than with the three-reel slots. Your bets are also likely to last longer. Five-reel slots come with higher jackpots too.

Slot bearing multiple paylines

While traditional slots come with a single horizontal payline at the center, other slots feature multiple combinations of paylines. three-reel slots come with multiple paylines ranging between one and nine. However, they allow a maximum bet of three coins on machines on each line. However, a machine with multiple paylines comes with a maximum bet that is equal to the number of lines.

In the five-reel slots, players are allowed to make between 20 and 25 multiple combinations, with some slots allowing up to 200 lines. The more paylines a player chooses, the higher their bet will be and the more their chances to win on each spin. Also, this gives them a faster way to deplete their bankroll, since they make multiple bets and with every single spin, it seems like they were earning more every time.

Progressive slots

This is another popular type of slot. Progressive slots are also known as progressive jackpot slots, and they are among the most alluring casino games. They come with one disadvantage. To qualify for the progressive jackpot, also known as the accumulated jackpot, players need to play with a maximum wager.

Therefore, players need to remember that they need a greater investment when playing this type of slot game than when playing a normal and current slot machine. So, how do progressive slots work?

Whenever a player makes a maximum wager on this kind of online slot game, part of their wager goes into contributing to the progressive jackpot. The jackpot is comprised of all the bettors who play that game at that specific time.

In most betting platforms, operators have markers that show the total amount of the progressive jackpot they have accumulated with their progressive slots. The rest are similar to the other slot machines. Progressive slots come with different themes, and they can feature three or five reels.

Online casinos connect slot machines to contribute to a progressive jackpot through a network. That way, they can network slot machines from different casinos. While progressive jackpots can go as high as millions, the odds of winning such a payout are low, similar to playing the lottery.

I-slots or online slots with mini games

If you are looking for the most fun slot games to play, consider i-Slots. They are also referred to as slots with free spins and a bonus. Besides the conventional reel slot game, certain plays in this type of game trigger bonus stages that offer players a mini-game. The mini-games allow players to multiply their winnings.

The i-Slots are considered interactive slots allowing players to even bet miniature golf in their bonus rounds. In them, you will find a component that goes beyond chance, as it is with slots but of skill to broaden your increase your chances of making a profit.

Virtual reality slots

Virtual reality (VR) is here with us and among the many industries that have embraced it, is online betting. Today, you will find numerous virtual experiences and games, all thanks to the technology operating with special helmets, including Razer OSVR, Oculus Rift, Samsung R, and Sony Play Station, among many others.

These isolated and soundproof cases come equipped with a sound system and multiple LED displays. The designers’ idea is to allow players to immerse themselves completely in virtual reality that highly stimulates and increasingly better their real lives.

When all this is applied to a casino game, online bettors get to enjoy a more realistic experience as they would in a land-based casino. Virtual reality for the online betting industry is still new. However, it is a very safe bet in the short term. According to analysts, they predict that virtual reality technology will help the online betting industry achieve a $520 million profit by 2021.

3D slots

Slot games are not complete without mentioning the 3D version. These are all the online casino slots with three-dimensional elements within the game. They are designed in various ways. Most 3D slots are inspired by popular culture, cinema, and video games.

If you look carefully, most slots combine various of these slots, meaning that you are likely to find 3D video slots that feature multiple paylines as well as mini-games.

Popular feature in all slot games

Although each type of slot game comes with its distinct features, there are some features you will see in all of them. These include:

Free spins

Sliding symbols

Wild multipliers

Rewarding bonus rounds

Conclusion

The next time you consider playing a slot game online, remember the different types available out there. Choose the one that appeals most to you and give it a try. Slots are here to stay and you should enjoy playing them and trying new titles as they get released. Happy betting!

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.