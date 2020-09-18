The online poker industry is one of the largest in the entire gambling sector. Offering players all the excitement of playing in a real casino from the comfort of their own home, it is easy to see why it is such a popular pastime.

If you are just starting out on your online poker journey, you may feel slightly confused about the different variants of the game – most of which are available to play on PartyPoker. Loading up your favourite app and being confronted with countless options can be overwhelming. To help choose which game is right for you, check out our definitive list of the most popular online poker games in Europe below.

Texas Hold’em

Texas Hold’em is the granddaddy of all poker games. It is by far the most popular form of the game in the world and is also available to be played online. To start off, each player is dealt two cards and the first round of betting begins. Then the dealer deals three cards and lays them in the centre of the table, face up. Then comes another round of betting, before two more communal cards are drawn with betting rounds in between. The winner is the player who can produce the best five-card hand. Hold’em is quick to learn and fun to play. No wonder it’s so popular.

Pot-Limit Omaha

While Hold’em is everyman’s game, Pot-Limit Omaha is better suited to high rollers and bluffers. Why is that? Well, instead of getting drawn two cards, you get four. You have to use at least two of your own cards in order to make the best five-card poker hand possible. This leads to loads of thrills and spills and bluffing – although, it is slightly harder to grasp than Hold’em.

Seven-Card Stud

Seven-Card Stud is still a popular option, but its prominence has waned somewhat in recent years. It is a great game for beginners and very easy to pick up. To kick off, each player buys in and receives three cards, two face-down, one face-up. The player with the lowest face-up card then starts the betting. They can either bring-it in (a smaller bet) or complete (a larger bet). Betting proceeds clockwise with each player given the chance to fold, call or raise. After the round is complete, players get three more face-up cards before receiving their seventh card face-down. The winner is whoever has the best five-card poker hand.

Razz

Razz is an interesting way to spice up your online poker experience. Instead of trying to end up with the best hand possible, Razz forces you to try and get the worst possible hand. It is very similar to Seven-Card Stud in terms of the betting sequence but there are a few differences. For example, Aces are low, meaning the best hand you can get is a five-low (5-4-3-2-A). Razz is a relaxing game with betting limits, making it a favourite among casual players.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/