Why play casino if the house always wins?

Well, maybe there are cases where the house doesn’t always win. Hmmm… not exactly.

Actually, the house tries to win in all cases. But some games give good winning opportunities to players, too.

Such games are what we want to discuss in this post. They include:

Poker

If you read a million blogs of the same title, poker will be one of the first few names you’ll see. That tells you how much this game is rated among casino gamblers.

Where other games leave so much room for the house to exploit, poker closes up most doors on the house, leaving you (the player) to decide your own fate.

What’s more? Unlike most casino games that depend solely on ‘chance,’ poker is strictly a skills-based game. Meaning that if you're good enough, you'll always win.

Blackjack

The first thing I love about blackjack is the fact that players get a strategy chart to play with. With the aid of these charts, even novice players can come in and pull off some nice wins.

At its core, the blackjack strategy charts help players learn basic strategies while also giving them mathematically proven playing styles.

Basically, in the chart, you'll find rules and permutations that can be directly applied in the game. For me, the chart is all you need to make money from blackjack. It has all the strategies, and following the actions displayed on the chart is the surest way to success.

Finally, blackjack only offers the dealer a 1% edge. In contrast, players get a starting edge of 42.22%. Meaning that you have a 42.22 percent chance of winning a game of blackjack.

Slots

Many people frown at slots because they feel it's rigged. But that's far from the truth. Yes, slots have some cases against it, But you'll be wrong to conclude that all slot machines are rigged.

The internet is crawling with lots of evidence and success stories from people who have benefitted from slots. It's a fun and entertaining game. And above all, it's one of the most profitable casino games you can play.

My only advice is that if you're playing slots online, make sure you check the machine's 'Return to Player' percentage.

Mind you, Return to Player (or RTP) is a percentage of all the wagered money that a slot pays back to its players. Good slot machines like the ones on the site mentioned above offer RTPs as high as 98% and above.

French roulette

There are various versions of roulette. You’ve got the American roulette, the French roulette, and the European roulette.

But of all these, the French version is still, by far, the best roulette casino game for players. And the reason is because of how it cuts the house edge in half or up to three quarters.

Unlike American roulette, which has a house edge of up to 5.26%, French roulette rules ensure that the house edge is hacked down to around 1.35% only.

French roulette also boasts some exciting advantages over its contemporaries as far as the game itself is concerned.

Craps

Craps is a dice-based game. And a fun one at that. Unfortunately, it’s not so popular like many of the names on this list. And the reason is because of its low payouts.

Many casino players are always on the hunt for big wins, which is not something craps is known for. But on the flip side, craps can be a very profitable game for patient players – patient in the sense that you have to slowly build your earnings.

Finally, craps are the most budget-friendly casino game out there. With craps, players can bet smaller amounts strategically.

Baccarat

Baccarat is the opposite of craps in terms of stake amounts. Unlike craps which allow smaller stakes, baccarat is a high-stake game. That means players get to play with huge amounts. The benefit of this is that players get to enjoy huge returns when they win.

Yes, I know it sounds like a high-risk game. The fact the house edge doesn’t go past 1.06% and 1.24% is enough assurance that success is guaranteed.

